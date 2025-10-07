New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): 'Kantara: Chapter 1' actors Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan.

A while ago, CM Rekha Gupta took to Instagram and shared pictures from her meeting with 'Kantara' team.

Also Read | 'Abdi Abdi' Song: Kalyani Priyadarshan Speaks on Dance Number From 'Genie', Says 'Worked Super Hard and Tried Something New' (See Post).

"Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of Kantara Chapter 1 and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India's spiritual depth and cultural richness, bringing alive the essence of our traditions. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage. Wishing the entire team great success in this remarkable cinematic journey," she posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPf-S97kX-Z/?hl=en&img_index=1

Also Read | 'Kantara Chapter 1': Hombale Films Urges Fans Not To Imitate Daiva Characters, Says 'It Hurts Religious Sentiments' (See Post).

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film continues its strong theatrical run and has been released in multiple languages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)