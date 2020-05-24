Entertainment News | Deepika Padukone Shares Boomerang Kissing 'world's Most Squishable Face'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Expressing love to her beloved husband Ranveer Singh while squishing his face, actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared a boomerang showcasing their love during the quarantine.

The 'Padmaavat' star put out an extremely adorable boomerang on Instagram where Deepika is seen pecking a kiss on Ranveer's face as she squishes him close to her with her eyes closed.

Along with the video she wrote, "World's Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh." (along with a rainbow emoji).

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor has been posting scores of, and videos to keep her fans updated on quarantine activities.

Earlier, Deepika took a trip down the memory lane and remembered one of her early meetings with megastar Aamir Khan.

Padukone shared the picture on Instagram in which she is seen sitting with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, superstar Aamir Khan and two of her relatives.

Sharing the details behind the picture, the 34-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry like I always am. But he didn't offer and I didn't ask... #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan." (ANI)

