Los Angeles [US], January 31 (ANI): Actor Karla Sofia Gascon, best known for her role in Oscar-nominated film 'Emilia Perez', has deactivated her X account (formerly Twitter) after apologising for offensive posts that resurfaced Thursday.

Gascon's X account @karsiagascon was deactivated as of Friday morning, as per Variety.

Also Read | February 2025 K-Dramas: From Jisoo's 'Newtopia' to Park Hyung-Sik’s 'Buried Hearts', Here Are 9 Must-Watch Web Series to Rule Screens.

Gascon recently faced backlash after X users discovered tweets from 2020 and 2021 that had controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Later in a statement to Variety, she apologised, saying,"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Also Read | Sunny Leone's Restaurant-Cum-Bar Faces Construction Ban in Uttar Pradesh Over Security Threats and Nuisance Concerns.

Among her several resurfaced tweets, Gascon critiqued the diversity of the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

"More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

She also called George Floyd a "drug addict swindler" after he was killed by a police officer in 2020 and inspired protests around the U.S. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)