London, Jun 20 (PTI) "Wednesday" star Emma Myers will feature opposite newcomer Zain Iqbal in "A Good Girl's Guide To Murder", BBC's upcoming series adaptation of author Holly Jackson's novel trilogy.

The series, backed by BBC and Moonage Pictures, is being developed by writer Poppy Cogan, the British broadcaster said in a statement. "Dracula" star Dolly Wells will direct the six-episode show.

Also Read | The Flash Box Office: From Ezra Miller’s Controversies to Constant Delays, 5 Major Reasons Why the DC Film is Failing to Find Success Worldwide.

"Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she's determined to prove it.

"And if Sal Singh isn't a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?" the official plotline read.

Also Read | The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Return from Brazil After Netflix’s Tudum Event.

Myers, who recently played Enid Sinclair in Netflix series "Wednesday", will essay the role of Fitz-Amobi, whereas Iqbal will star as Ravi, the brother of Sal Singh.

"I am so unbelievably excited that Emma is our Pip. She is phenomenal and this role was truly always meant to be hers. And we found our perfect Ravi in Zain. I can't wait for us all to be able to watch their scenes.

"I smile every time I see them together, because I know that we've pulled off the impossible, and Emma and Zain are the only two people I would trust to bring these characters to life. Everyone's going to be just as thrilled as I am," Jackson said in a statement.

"A Good Girl's Guide To Murder" will be filmed in the South West of England and will air on BBC Three.

The show's cast also include Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas. Wells, Jackson and Cogan will executive produce along with Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch, Frith Tiplady, Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)