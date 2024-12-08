Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai.

According to media reports, Ghai, known for movies like "Ram Lakhan," "Khalnayak," "Pardes," and "Taal," among others, was rushed to the hospital's ICU on Wednesday evening after he experienced respiratory issues, weakness, frequent dizziness, loss of memory, and difficulty speaking.

However, a statement issued by Ghai's representative said the filmmaker was admitted for a routine check-up.

"We would like to confirm that Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern," a statement from Ghai's representative said.

Last month, the 79-year-old director launched his memoir titled “Karma's Child" co-written by journalist and author Suveen Sinha.

