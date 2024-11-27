IFFI 2024: Saurabh Shukla’s ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ Premieres at the International Film Festival of India, Starring Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia

The cast of 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' attended the 55th IFFI in Goa for the film's screening. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the movie portrays a heartwarming love story of a 70-year-old couple. The cast, including Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, and Manasi Parekh, expressed excitement and nervousness ahead of the premiere.

    Saurabh Shukla and Jab Khuli Kitaab Poster (Photo Credit: Instagram)

    The cast of Jab Khuli Kitaab gathered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the screening of their film. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the movie is a heartwarming love story about a couple in their 70s who act like teenagers in love. IFFI 2024: Sharmila Tagore Joins Sonu Nigam To Sing Mohammed Rafi’s Iconic ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta’ at the Film Festival (Watch Video).

    The film stars Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, and National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh. Hours before the premiere, the cast shared their emotions, ranging from excitement to nervousness, as they prepared to present their work to the audience.

    Stars of 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' Dazzle on the Red Carpet

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by IFFI (@iffigoa)

    Director Saurabh Shukla on Tuesday expressed his happiness about being part of IFFI. While speaking to the media, he said, "I feel very good coming to IFFI. It's a wonderful platform. This is the 55th year, which means it has been around for 55 years, and it's a beautiful festival. I am very happy. I think this is the very first time that any of my films has been shown at IFFI."

    When asked whether he is a tough director, Shukla said, "Only the actors can talk about their experience. But I think we had great fun making the film, and I had a wonderful cast. One of my dream casts was Dimple Kapadia ma'am and Pankaj Kapur sahab. It felt like a dream come true."

    Pankaj Kapur shared his nervousness and excitement about watching the film with the audience. He said, "I'm very nervous because I'll be watching the film with the audience. I have absolutely no idea how the film has turned out. But I'm looking forward to it because it will be exciting to watch it with the audience and get a first-hand reaction to the film we have made."

    Aparshakti Khurana also spoke about the honor of being part of such a prestigious event. He said, "When your film is screened at such a prestigious event, you feel happy. Especially when the film stars Pankaj Kapur sir, Dimple Kapadia ma'am, and is directed by Saurabh Shukla, one of the finest artists in the country. So, touchwood, I'm really looking forward to it."

    Reflecting on the role of cinema in a country's progress, Aparshakti added, "I've realized that very few countries connect films with their development. Those that do are more evolved and perform better in all areas. If our country continues to show this much love, respect, and importance to cinema, then young filmmakers and actors will definitely have beautiful stories to tell. And if the government supports them, there's nothing better." IFFI 2024: ‘Amar Aaj Marega’ Starring Prakash Jha to be Screened at Prestigious Goa Festival.

    National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh added, "It feels like I've come back home. This is my first red carpet at IFFI, so I'm very excited because Jab Khuli Kitaab gave me the chance to work with such legendary actors. We're all watching the film for the first time, so it being a world premiere makes it amazing for us as well."

    The cast of Jab Khuli Kitaab gathered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the screening of their film. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the movie is a heartwarming love story about a couple in their 70s who act like teenagers in love. IFFI 2024: Sharmila Tagore Joins Sonu Nigam To Sing Mohammed Rafi’s Iconic ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta’ at the Film Festival (Watch Video).

    The film stars Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, and National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh. Hours before the premiere, the cast shared their emotions, ranging from excitement to nervousness, as they prepared to present their work to the audience.

    Stars of 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' Dazzle on the Red Carpet

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by IFFI (@iffigoa)

    Director Saurabh Shukla on Tuesday expressed his happiness about being part of IFFI. While speaking to the media, he said, "I feel very good coming to IFFI. It's a wonderful platform. This is the 55th year, which means it has been around for 55 years, and it's a beautiful festival. I am very happy. I think this is the very first time that any of my films has been shown at IFFI."

    When asked whether he is a tough director, Shukla said, "Only the actors can talk about their experience. But I think we had great fun making the film, and I had a wonderful cast. One of my dream casts was Dimple Kapadia ma'am and Pankaj Kapur sahab. It felt like a dream come true."

    Pankaj Kapur shared his nervousness and excitement about watching the film with the audience. He said, "I'm very nervous because I'll be watching the film with the audience. I have absolutely no idea how the film has turned out. But I'm looking forward to it because it will be exciting to watch it with the audience and get a first-hand reaction to the film we have made."

    Aparshakti Khurana also spoke about the honor of being part of such a prestigious event. He said, "When your film is screened at such a prestigious event, you feel happy. Especially when the film stars Pankaj Kapur sir, Dimple Kapadia ma'am, and is directed by Saurabh Shukla, one of the finest artists in the country. So, touchwood, I'm really looking forward to it."

    Reflecting on the role of cinema in a country's progress, Aparshakti added, "I've realized that very few countries connect films with their development. Those that do are more evolved and perform better in all areas. If our country continues to show this much love, respect, and importance to cinema, then young filmmakers and actors will definitely have beautiful stories to tell. And if the government supports them, there's nothing better." IFFI 2024: ‘Amar Aaj Marega’ Starring Prakash Jha to be Screened at Prestigious Goa Festival.

    National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh added, "It feels like I've come back home. This is my first red carpet at IFFI, so I'm very excited because Jab Khuli Kitaab gave me the chance to work with such legendary actors. We're all watching the film for the first time, so it being a world premiere makes it amazing for us as well."

