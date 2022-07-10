British actress Jameela Jamil proved that she doesn't get angry when fans question her look in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. According to The Hollywood Reporter, after an image of her She-Hulk villain Titania was shared to social media ahead of the project's August 17 premiere, Jameela took to Twitter and responded to posts that were critical of her appearance, with some individuals voicing questions about the character's hairstyle. Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson Is Captain America’ Amidst Reports of His Return As the Marvel Superhero.

On Saturday, Jameela wrote, "Omg this photo. Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defenCe of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?" Among an array of other messages, she posted about the fan reaction was a tweet that read, "I dutifully accept the crowd attack." In response to a fan who was later critical of her character's costume, the actress wrote, "You'll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character." Christian Bale’s Gorr is “one of the Best Villains of the MCU.” Witness Him in … – Latest Tweet by Marvel Studios.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which stars Tatiana Maslany in the title role. also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the show's first promo collected 78 million views in its first 24 hours when it launched in May, making it the second-biggest trailer debut for a Marvel Studios series.

