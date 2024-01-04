Renowned scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday visited the World Heritage Ellora Caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and said it would take several days to fully view and admire its beauty. Shabana Azmi Shares Family Pic With Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar from London (View Pic).

Those who built this did not do it for money. This is work of passion. I visited the Ellora Cave complex for just 5-6 hours, whereas it will take 5-6 days to fully see and appreciate it, Akhtar said.

View Javed Akhtar Applauds Ellora Caves' Splendor and Craftsmanship:

More beautiful than what I heard about, Javed Akhtar after visiting Ellora Caves#LokmatTimes #Nagpur Link for the report:https://t.co/3uKEN9F5im pic.twitter.com/RhY7pS9thr — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) January 5, 2024

The head automatically bows in front of the artisans who created this structure, he added.