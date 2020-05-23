Entertainment News | Kriti Sanon Reminisces 'first Ever Poster' of 'Heropanti' as Film Clocks 6 Years

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon's debut movie 'Heropanti' clocks 6 years of its release, the actor shared the poster along with a heart-warming note reminiscing the memories associated with the movie.

The 28-year-old star put out the poster of the flick on Instagram, featuring herself and Tiger carrying her on his arm. The 'Dilwale' star recalled the memories associated with her 'First ever Bollywood poster' release. She wrote, "#6YearsOfHeropanti. This was my first ever Bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! "

Talking about her excitement on receiving the poster, she wrote, "...I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed & ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!!From that day till now-- I'm living my dream!..."

Sanon extended her to thanks the cast and crew of the film. She continued, Forever Grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies... For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I'm so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6year anniversary Tigy!"

Concluding the noted she added, "I absolutely LOVE what i do.. and i just cant wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING!#6YearsOfKritiSanon."

Celebrity followers including Ananya Panday were quick to like the post that garnered more than 2 lakh likes within an hour of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

The romantic action film directed by Sabbir Khan featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in their film debuts, alongside Prakash Raj in a supporting role. (ANI)

