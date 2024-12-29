Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): In his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the four icons of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Tapan Sinha.

"I would also like to congratulate the film and entertainment industry for strengthening the feeling of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. In 2024, we are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of many personalities in this field. These celebrities have given global recognition to Indian cinema," he said.

PM Modi hailed Raj Kapoor for making the world aware of India's soft power.

" Raj Kapoor ji introduced the world to the soft power of India through films. Rafi Sahab's voice had that magic that touched every heart. Be it devotional songs or romantic songs, sad songs, he brought every emotion alive with his voice," he added.

PM Modi also praised Akkineni Nageswara Rao in his address.

"Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu took Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well," PM Modi emphasised.

PM Modi's gesture deeply touched the heart of ANR's son Nagarjuna.

Taking to X, Nagarjuna expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his kind words for his father.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work," he posted.

PM Modi further said that the film and entertainment industry is not only contributing towards the country's progress but is also taking the economy to newer heights.

He said, "The popularity of our Indian TV shows and serials shows the potential of Indian creative industry. This industry is not only extensively contributing towards the country's progress but is also taking our economy to new heights. Our film and entertainment industry is massive. Creative content is being made in many Indian languages."

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth. (ANI)

