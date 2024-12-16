As the saying goes, a hero is only as good as the villain they face. With the resurgence of action-entertainers in Indian cinema, the role of the antagonist has once again gained prominence. Memorable villains like Mogambo, Shakaal, and Maharani were once the backbone of Bollywood’s cinema. However, the shift towards urban-centric romances led to the decline of these larger-than-life antagonists. Even some hit action films of recent years failed to deliver memorable villains, often focusing solely on glorifying the hero. While we’re still a way off from producing villains as iconic as the ones of yesteryear, 2024 has showcased some stellar performances from actors embodying antagonistic roles. From R Madhavan’s sinister portrayal in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan to Raghav Juyal’s scenery-chewing turn in the action-packed Kill, this year has given us plenty to discuss. Year-Ender 2024: AR Rahman-Saira Banu, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and More – Unexpected Indian Celebrity Divorces of the Year.

In this feature, we delve into 10 standout villainous performances from 2024 in Bollywood. While the movies themselves might not have been universally acclaimed, these actors left an indelible mark with their compelling portrayals of evil.

Bansi Sahu (Aditya Srivastava)

Aditya Srivastava in Bhakshak

Movie: Bhakshak

Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix production, inspired by real-life events, delves into the horrors of shelter homes, particularly the sexual assaults of its underage female inmates. Such a grim tale demands a villain who is truly detestable, and Aditya Srivastava delivers just that with his portrayal of Bansi Sahu. Known for his work on CID, Srivastava brings a chilling edge to his role as a powerful politician and predator who preys on young girls in his shelter home.

Vanraj (R Madhavan)

R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Movie: Shaitaan

A major reason behind Shaitaan’s success lies in R Madhavan’s masterful portrayal of the antagonist. Vanraj, a man with supernatural powers, uses his abilities to torment a family, exerting an eerie control over their eldest daughter. Madhavan’s nonchalant yet smarmy demeanour makes Vanraj an almost unassailable force of evil, turning him into one of the year’s most compelling villains, if not the most.

Kanchan Kombdi (Chhaya Kadam)

Chhaya Kadam in Madgaon Express

Movie: Madgaon Express

While Upendra Limaye was entertaining as gangster Mendonza Bhai, one of the villains in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, it’s Chhaya Kadam who steals the show in Madgaon Express. Kadam plays Kanchan Kombdi, a smuggling-ring leader with an undeniable swagger and a "cocky" attitude (pun intended). Her scenes, where she leads a gang of similarly clad women, brim with swag. Laapataa Ladies, Madgaon Express, All We Imagine as Light... what a year this powerhouse actress has had!

Munjya (Ayush Ulagadde)

A Still From Munjya

Movie: Munjya

Though Stree 2 was 2024’s biggest Bollywood hit, it’s Maddock Films’ Munjya that gave us the more memorable villain. Munjya, a CGI creation brought to life with Ayush Ulagadde’s stellar voice acting, is a chilling blend of grotesque and unhinged, while also being a sexist a-hole. Reminiscent of Gollum, this character’s wicked antics and murderous tendencies leave quite a lasting impression in a movie that is ordinary at best. Year-Ender 2024: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’, Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’, Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ – Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Movies at Box Office in India This Year!

Maharaj Jadunath (Jaideep Ahlawat)

Jaideep Ahlawat in Maharaj

Movie: Maharaj

While Junaid Khan’s debut performance in Maharaj left much to be desired, Jaideep Ahlawat’s portrayal of the antagonist was the film’s huge saving grace. Inspired by real-life events, Ahlawat plays a despicable godman with smug arrogance and an aura of command. His nuanced performance elevates the Netflix film, making it worth watching for his role alone.

Fani (Raghav Juyal)

Raghav Juyal in Kill

Movie: Kill

One of the best action films of 2024 across the globe, Kill is a brutal, gory spectacle with standout characters. Among them, Raghav Juyal’s Fani emerges as a chaotic force of nature. Juyal’s performance is raw and menacing, embodying a bloodthirsty antagonist who is later consumed by the hero’s bloody vengeance. Juyal’s second negative role of the year, in Yudhra, was also noteworthy, though we hope he doesn’t get typecast in such roles.

Jitendar Pratap Singh (Abhishek Banerjee)

Abhishek Banerjee in Vedaa

Movie: Vedaa

While Vedaa was an average fare, Abhishek Banerjee’s chilling portrayal of Jitendar Pratap Singh elevated the film. Banerjee’s character is a casteist bigot with a deceptively calm exterior who is drunk on his power and is ruthless when it comes to killing innocent people in the name of caste. Banerjee is superb in the role, though the movie got shortchanged by Stree 2 at the box office, which incidentally also had Banerjee, albeit in a much likeable and funnier role.

Prem Singh (Vikrant Massey)

Vikrant Massey in Sector 36

Movie: Sector 36

In a year where Vikrant Massey found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, his performance in Sector 36 reminded audiences of his acting prowess. Massey’s portrayal of Prem Singh, inspired by the Kothari killings, is utterly despicable. The character’s sadistic nature and misplaced arrogance are chilling, with Massey delivering a truly terrifying performance because it felt so real and dark.

Sondhi (Rahul Bose)

Rahul Bose in Berlin

Movie: Berlin

Though Atul Sabharwal’s Berlin underwhelmed as a cerebral thriller, Rahul Bose’s portrayal of Sondhi remains a highlight. As an intelligence officer overseeing the interrogation of a mute terrorist suspect, Sondhi exudes an air of authority, only for his darker motivations to surface later. Bose’s subtle yet malevolent performance makes the character unforgettable.

Zubair/Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor)

Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again

Movie: Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has its huge share of flaws, but Arjun Kapoor’s performance as the main antagonist Zubair aka Danger Lanka is a rare redeeming quality. While the character’s motivations remain paper-thin, Kapoor surprises with a menacing screen presence and commanding body language, ensuring his negative portrayal stands out in an otherwise over-stuffed, chaotic film.

