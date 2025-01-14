Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Actor Nayanthara has treated her fans with a glimpse of her Pongal celebration.

On Tuesday, the 'Jawan' actor posted several pictures on Instagram and wrote in Tamil, "Keep smiling in your home.. If you understand the race, the pleasure of the mind is overflowing... Be happy surrounded by friends.. Let the Thaip Pongal flow...Happy Pongal from us to you..."

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen spending some quality time together with their twins.

Nayanthara wore a white saree, while Vignesh chose to wear a traditional white shirt with a veshti. Their twins also wear traditional attires.

As soon as Nayanthara posted a family album on Instagram, fans chimed in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Happy Pongal."

Another fan commented, "Happy Pongal Nayan Mam & Wikki Sir And Her Loveable Babies Uyir Ulagam."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara unveiled the title teaser of her upcoming period-action drama 'Rakkayie' directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor dropped the teaser which hints at an intense period drama packed with violence and emotional depth.

The teaser introduces Nayanthara's character in a powerful role with the film promising a high-octane action performance.

The film is produced by Drumstick Productions and Movieverse Studios. Govind Vasantha composed the music, with cinematography by Gautham Rajendran. (ANI)

