Los Angeles, Sep 14 (PTI) Actor Rachel Bloom has joined the cast of HBO Max series "Julia" for its upcoming season two.

Created by Daniel Goldfarb, the show is based on the life of television chef Julia Child. The first season came out on HBO Max in March this year.

According to entertainment news portal Variety, Bloom joins Sarah Lancashire, who plays the titular character, and actors like David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott.

The actor will appear in a recurring role as Elaine Levitch, who is described as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on 'The French Chef'".

Chris Keyser serves as the showrunner and executive producer on "Julia", which is produced by Lionsgate Television.

Bloom, best known for creating and starring as Rebecca Bunch in the musical comedy-drama series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", will next be seen in the Hulu comedy series “Reboot".

