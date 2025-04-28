Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A raga-based music ensemble Jhalaa is set to be unveiled at the WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025 in Mumbai on May 1.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is also expected to speak at the event. She will deliver a keynote titled "Creative Bridges: Unlocking Power of Cultural and Digital Partnerships Between UK and India."

Featuring an ensemble of 12 musicians, 6 women (singers-dancers) and 6 men (singers and multi-instrumentalists), Jhalaa blends the raga-based music with a fresh, contemporary style.

Music maestro AR Rahman, Norwegian DJ and musician Alan Walker, rapper King, and singer Shreya Ghoshal are all set to entertain the audience with their performances at the WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025.

This landmark initiative is the flagship project under the Bharat Maestro(a) Awards, launched earlier this year by music legend AR Rahman to celebrate India's musical heritage and uplift the next generation of classical musicians, according to the press release.

Curated by Rahman, Jhalaa was formed through a global talent search that received more than 500 entries, ultimately bringing together the finest young artists formally trained in Indian classical music and classical dance forms.

"In the golden eras of Indian classical music, ragas drew inspiration from nature, the seasons, and the changing tides of human emotion. Jhalaa seeks to rekindle that connection, offering an immersive experience that weaves the moods of nature and the rhythms of life into every performance," said award-winning composer Khatija Rahman in a statement.

Khatija alongside music director and BMA's Advisory Board Member, Sai Shravanam and Kannika Urs, Project Head of Jhalaa and Head of KM Musiq, has worked passionately to bring this vision to life.

The name Jhalaa, drawn from the Hindustani classical lexicon, refers to the exhilarating climax of a raga - a fast-paced, rhythmically intense finale that leaves listeners breathless, as per the release.

Jhalaa will feature only live, all-natural instrumentation, with no pre-recorded tracks or digital layering. Each performance will present the raw, powerful essence of unique compositions from legendary gharanas of India, including works by Padma Bhushan Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saab, Oothukkaadu Venkata Subbaiyyar, and Guni Gandharva Pt. Laxmanprasad Jaipurwale, Padma Vibhushan Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saab, Kunwar Shyam Ji, and the saint Amir Khusrau Rahmatullah, along with additional compositions by AR Rahman.

The launch event is expected to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is anticipated to attend the ensemble's inaugural performance at the WAVES Summit.

"Jhalaa's music is curated with great care to expand the audience for Indian classical art forms. Our aim to reignite a deep love for raga-based music in the hearts of young Indians and global audiences alike. By forming this collective, we are exploring infinite possibilities to discover new combinations of Indian sound," added Khatija.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join a host of Indian and international names at the first-ever WAVES Summit 2025.

Hosted at the state-of-the-art Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and other iconic venues, WAVES Summit will bring together leading voices from across the sector--from creators and studios to policymakers and investors--united by a vision to shape the future of India's creative economy, according to the official press release.

The grand opening ceremony at the NMACC Grand Theatre will feature a stunning 50-piece orchestra led by the legendary composer MM Keeravaani, setting the stage for an immersive celebration of creativity.

Big names including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty will share the stage in a panel called "Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul," moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan will be part of multiple sessions. These include a solo masterclass, a panel on India's role in global cinema, and another session called "Studios of the Future," where Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan and Namit Malhotra will join him.

The four-day event will take place from May 1 to May 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. (ANI)

