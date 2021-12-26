Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday morning. After the incident, Salman was immediately taken to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and was discharged after a few hours. Vicky Kaushal Remembers Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on His 122nd Birth Anniversary.

He is now recovering. However, neither Salman nor his team has issued any statement about the same. Meanwhile, Salman will turn 56 on Monday. Reportedly, he's at his farmhouse for his birthday celebrations.

The particular Panvel farmhouse is named after his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)