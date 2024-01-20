Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Shehnaaz Gill is all set to share screen space with actor Varun Sharma in the upcoming film 'Sab First Class'.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill posted the pictures from the film sets.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "2024 begins@fukravarun @balwindersinghjanjua @muradkhetani @cine1studios @officialjiostudios @movietunnelproductions."

The first picture features Shehnaaz, Varun holding a clapperboard, posing alongside director Balwinder Singh Janjua and producer Murad Khetani.

Shehnaaz and Varun commenced the shoot today.

The film is being helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Murad Khetani.

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations."

Another user commented, "much awaited."

Varun also shared the same pictures and wrote, "Starting off 2024 on a First Class note with gratitude and excitement as we commence our Shoot today for 'Sab First Class' with my Jigri @shehnaazgill helmed by @balwindersinghjanjua and Produced by @muradkhetani Sir @cine1studios @movietunnelproductions & @officialjiostudios. This one is gonna be a Super fun ride and this one's for everyone who's been there and your support is why life mein 'Sab First Class' hai!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming' which also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz marked her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. (ANI)

