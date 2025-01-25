Los Angeles [US], January 25 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier is reportedly in negotiations to direct 'Practical Magic 2' for Warner Bros, according to Deadline.

While the deal is not finalized yet, the sequel is expected to reunite Bier with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, who are set to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian.

'Practical Magic 2' will follow Sally Owens (played by Bullock) and Gillian Owens (played by Kidman) as they continue their journey as witch sisters. The original 1998 movie, directed by Griffin Dunne, gained a cult following over the years. It revolved around the lives of two sisters who were raised by their aunts in a small town and dealt with societal prejudice and a family curse that threatened their happiness. According to Deadline, the first film earned over $47 million in the U.S.

Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original movie, is returning to write the screenplay for the sequel. On the other hand, Bullock and Kidman will also serve as producers alongside Denise Di Novi.

Bier had earlier worked with Bullock on Netflix's 'Bird Box', one of the platform's most-watched films, and collaborated with Kidman on HBO's 'The Undoing' and Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple'. She is a celebrated filmmaker with several accolades, including an Academy Award for 'In a Better World' and an Emmy for 'The Night Manager.'

Her film, 'After the Wedding' received an Oscar nomination for International Film in 2007. Apart from this, Bier has also directed Brothers and Open Hearts. She is also the first female director to win a Golden Globe, Emmy and European Film Award, collectively. (ANI)

