Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 13 (ANI): Three Assamese expatriates from Singapore arrived at the CID office in Guwahati on Monday to record their statements before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed the development and said the interrogation is currently underway.

"Earlier, one Assamese expatriate from Singapore, Rupkamal Kalita, provided his statement before the SIT. Today, three more have come, and by this evening, one more is likely to come. Tomorrow, a few others are also likely to come," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

According to the CID, Jolongsat Narzary, Siddhartha Bora, and Parikshit Sarma arrived at the CID office on Monday morning.

"We have received the viscera report as well as the report from the expert committee of doctors. We will submit the reports before the court. We are trying to reach a logical conclusion soon," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

Speaking about the investigation in Singapore, the SIT Chief mentioned that they have already sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request to Singapore through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We are waiting for permission from the Singapore authorities. Our team is ready to leave for Singapore. We seek permission from the Singapore authorities. We also seek facts from the authorities of Singapore," the SIT Chief said.

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

In connection with Garg's death case, the SIT and CID have arrested seven people, including the main event organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (an APS officer who was suspended by the State government), and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma's 14-day police custody will end on October 14. (ANI)

