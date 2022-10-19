Los Angeles, Oct 19 (PTI) Emmy winner Uzo Aduba is set to star in and executive produce Showtime's "All Her Little Secrets" series.

The one-hour limited series is based on Wanda M Morris' bestselling novel of the same name.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the show hails from Aurin Squire who penned the pilot.

Reform Media Group and CBS Studios are backing the project.

The story centres on Ellice Littlejohn (Aduba), a Black female lawyer rising to the top of the corporate ladder.

"When she gets caught up in an affair and a mysterious conspiracy that puts her at risk of being the primary suspect and the next target, Ellice's perfect facade starts to crumble as she scrambles to hold onto all she has earned, protect her family and stay alive," the official synopsis reads.

The mystery thriller, published in November 2021, explores themes of race, class, gender and power. Squire executive produces with Aduba and Dan DeNicola. PTI

