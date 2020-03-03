Exit Polls Show Netanyahu's Party on Course to Win Israel's Election

World. (File Image)

Tel Aviv [Israel], Mar 03 (Sputnik/ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has the lead in the elections to the country's unicameral parliament with 37 mandates, according to the exit poll of Israel's Channel 12.According to the projection, the opposition alliance Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) has 33 seats.As per the broadcaster, the United Arab List party follows with 14 seats, while Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel is Our Home) comes in fourth with six seats.Meanwhile, Channel 13's exit poll shows that Likud has 37 mandates and Blue and White has 32 mandates, and the exit poll of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation shows Likud has 36 mandates, while Blue and White has 33. (Sputnik/ANI)

