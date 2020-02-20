Haryana to Set Up Atal Kisan Majdoor Canteens

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday said that Atal Kisan -Majdoor canteens would be established in the 'mandis' and sugar mills of the state to provide affordable, cheap meals to farmers and labourers at concessional rate of Rs 10 per plate.Arya was delivering his address on the first day of Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha which commenced here today. He said that 25 such canteens will be established this year. These canteens have started functioning at five Market Committees namely, Karnal, Bhiwani, Nuh, Panchkula, Fatehabad Market Committee Mandi and at Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill.Arya said that under a new initiative at a cost of Rs 30 crore, the women and girls belonging to 11 lakh BPL families will be given sanitary napkins free of cost during the year 2020-2021.The initiative has been taken to promote hygiene among the BPL families and the sanitary napkins will be distributed to women and girls in the age group of 10 to 45 years.To provide better transport facilities across the state, the Governor said that under the NABARD scheme, 40 projects costing Rs 138.33 crore have been sanctioned for 296.32 km roads during the current financial year 2019-20.The Governor said that the government is also fulfilling its social responsibility by providing free and concessional travel facility to 41 different categories of residents of State in the ordinary buses of Haryana Roadways. The facility of free travel up to 150 km has been provided to the girl students from a place of residence to the educational institutions.Arya said that in Haryana, a total of 5,192 newly recruited constables, including 1,000 women constables, have joined Haryana Police from January 9, 2020. As many as 450 under-training Sub-Inspectors including 60 women Sub-Inspectors are also expected to join the force in March 2020. This will help increase policing and improve security and safety in the State, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)