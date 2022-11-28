Kaushambi, November 28: Twelve people, including children, sustained injuries when their car crashed into a tree near Ahmedganj village in the district, officials said on Monday. Bihar Road Accident: Overspeeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd Having Funeral Feast in Saran District Leaving 18 Injured.

The accident took place on Sunday when the family members, residing in Sirathu area, were on their way to attend a wedding in Fatehpur district, they said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Three Forest Department Employees Killed As Car Rams Into Tree in Khandwa.

The driver lost control of the speeding car, SHO of Kada Dham police station Abhilesh Tiwari said. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital, Tiwari added.

