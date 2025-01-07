Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) It is that time of the year when comic fans can cosplay as their favourite manga, anime and superheroes. Bengaluru will host its 12th edition of Comic Con India on January 18 and 19 at KTPO Whitefield.

The two-day extravaganza will feature a diverse lineup of publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Graphicurry, Garbage Bin, Sufi Comics, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO and Happy Fluff Comics, among others, according to a press release by Comic Con.

"Bengaluru has always been at the heart of this vibrant scene, and we're excited to bring fans an even bigger and better experience this year," said Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India.

This year, American comic book writer Ron Marz and comic book artist James Igle will be sharing insights and will engage in meet-and-greet sessions with fans.

Marz is known for his work on titles such as ‘Batman/Aliens', ‘DC vs Marvel', ‘Green Lantern', ‘Silver Surfer', and ‘Witchblade'.

Igle is an Eisner Award-winning artist, celebrated for his work on ‘Supergirl', ‘Firestorm', ‘Molly Danger' and ‘The Wrong Earth'.

The event will also feature The Arena, a 40,000 square feet gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, popular streamers and exclusive gaming experiences.

The convention will also feature a string of live performances. Stand-up icons Rahul Subramanian, Azeem Banatwalla, Quizzing with KV–Kumar Varun and The Internet Said So (comprising Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav and Aadar Malik), will bring their signature wit and humour to the stage. The lineup also includes the Geek Fruit band.

