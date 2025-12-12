Gujarat (Ahmedabad) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has successfully completed the launching of a 130 m span of a 230 m (130 +100) long steel bridge over National Highway-64 and Bharuch Dahej freight line of Indian Railway tracks near Kanthariya village, Bharuch district, Gujarat.

This continuous steel bridge features two spans of 130 m and 100 m. The 130 m span of this steel bridge was launched on 9th December 2025. Measuring approximately 18 m in height and 14.9 m in width, it weighs around 2780 metric tons. Fabricated at the workshop in Bhuj, Gujarat, the steel bridges are designed for a 100-year lifespan, according to the official press release.

Constructed with approximately 1,22,146 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts, C5 system painting and metallic bearings, the bridge was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of 14 m above the ground and was pushed using two semi-automatic jacks, each capable of lifting 250 tons with mac-alloy bars.

The bridge launching was completed within 12 hours with intermittent blocks on freight tracks and road diversion on NH-64. These blocks were crucial to maintaining safety and ensuring precise execution during the phased launching process. All activities were carefully planned to minimize disruption to road users as well as ongoing freight operations.

Meanwhile, on December 5, several young engineers from institutes were invited to participate in the ongoing construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to gain better exposure with on-site experiences. This programme is initiated with the thought that budding engineers would get the chance to gain first-hand site experience to understand the scale of India's first Bullet Train project.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat, and reviewed the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.PM Modi also interacted with the team working on India's first Bullet train project and inquired about the project's progress, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers assured him that the project was advancing smoothly without any difficulties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that if the experiences gained here are recorded and compiled like a Blue Book, the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains. He emphasised that India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models. (ANI)

