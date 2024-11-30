Phulbani, Nov 30 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a leopard in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district, officials said on Saturday.

The leopard was killed about a fortnight ago in the Kalinga forest in the G Udaygiri range, DFO Prafulla Patel said.

The leopard skin, a country-made gun and a dragger were seized from those arrested, he said.

The accused were identified as Bhabani Shankar Pradhan (23) and Pramod Pradhan (55), he added.

Bhabani was arrested with the leopard skin, and Pramod was arrested from his house in Pukulingia village with the loaded gun.

Both have been hunting wild animals in the Kalinga forest for a long time, the officer said.

