Sultanpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man was recovered on Monday from the Kadipur area here, police said.

The body was found lying alongside a road in the Devarpur village. It was later identified as that of Suraj Shukla (25) from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of documents in the pocket, police said.

Shukla worked as a collection agent at a private company, they said, adding that he had talked to his company's area manager on Sunday at about 7 pm, after which his mobile phone was switched off.

Police recovered the victim's motorcycle and Rs 77,700 cash from the spot.

The body had injury marks on the face and head, Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said, adding that police are trying to crack the case as soon as possible.

Separate police teams are working on the case, he added.

