Aizawl, Jun 27 (PTI) At least three persons, including a Myanmar national, died in an accident while digging sand on the banks of the Tiau river in Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am near Melbuk village when a portion of the surface caved in as they were engaged in the digging operation, a police officer said.

While two people died on the spot, the Myanmar national succumbed to his injuries en route to a nearby hospital, he said.

One person was injured in the incident, and he has been admitted to Champhai district hospital, the officer added.

