Jamshedpur, Jan 3 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of an autorickshaw driver in Sonaria area of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

The 30-year-old man was shot dead on Thursday over an old enmity, they said.

Based on evidence gathered during investigation, a police team arrested two of the accused near Dobo bridge, while another was apprehended near a temple, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal told reporters here.

Police recovered a pistol, live cartridges, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler without registration - items allegedly used in the crime - from their possession, he said.

