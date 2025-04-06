New Delhi, April 6: WhatsApp is reportedly testing new features to enhance the user experience for voice and video calls on Android. Meta-owned messaging app is testing out these updates to improve the way users interact during calls. The new features are expected to provide more control and convenience for those who rely on WhatsApp for work and personal communications. Some of the key features include mute options, video call privacy, and more dynamic interaction with emoji reactions.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out features to enhance the user experience for voice and video calls. These updates are part of the latest beta release of Android 2.25.10.16 update. The new features, while are still being tested by a group of beta testers, are expected to improve WhatsApp voice and video calls. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce AI-Generated Conversation Topics for Meta AI Chatbot on Android.

A select group of beta testers reportedly have the chance to try out three new features to enhance the voice and video calls. One of the features may include a new mute button that appers in the notification bar whenever receiving an incoming voice call. The button is intended to let users to answer a call while instantly turning off the microphone.

Another new feature that can make video calls more user-friendly. If someone received a video call, they had to answer it first before they could turn off their camera. It may be sometimes awkward, if the call was unexpected or from someone you didn’t recognise. It could be uncomfortable having your camera on right away in such situations. However, things are improving. WhatsApp Status New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Now Allows Users To Add Music to Status Updates.

As per reports, users can join a video call with their camera switched off from the start. It will provide them a chance to evaluate the situation before turning on their video feed. Reports indicate that WhatsApp is also introducing emoji reactions during video calls to make the conversations more engaging and expressive. The new feature is said to let users respond in real time using emojis, without interrupting the conversation.

