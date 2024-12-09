Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) Three policemen including a sub-inspector posted at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow have been suspended for allegedly occupying a house illegally in the Azadnagar locality, an official said on Monday.

Their suspension orders were issued on Sunday, said Pradhyumn Kumar Singh, SHO of Krishna Nagar police station.

He further stated that ADCP (South) Rajesh Kumar Yadav is investigating the matter.

