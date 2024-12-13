Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the 38th National Games will be based on green games theme and said it will give the state a new identity.

The National Games are scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, as per a release.

On Friday, CM Dhami participated in the closing ceremony of the Tehri Water Sports Cup 2024 in Tehri Garhwal.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the work on the roads of Medical College, the construction of multi-parking in New Tehri, the construction of a sports ground at the district headquarters and the construction of a drinking water pumping scheme from JICA with a 50-year vision for the Tehri-Chamba region.

The Chief Minister also honoured the winners who got first place in the overall championship canoeing competition and first and second place in men's and women's categories by giving trophies and medals.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride that the third Tehri Water Sports Cup is being successfully organized in the Tehri Dam reservoir. He said that Tehri Lake is playing an important role in increasing the economy and employment of our state in terms of energy production, water management as well as tourism and adventure sports. The government is trying to organize such programs here from time to time so that tourism activities can also be promoted along with adventure sports. Such events also strengthen our employment and economy. In the coming time, by organizing such competitions for 12 months, The Tehri region will achieve new heights in the field of development.

The Chief Minister said that sports, along with physical and mental development, also develop a sense of discipline in the players, sports develop qualities like combativeness. To promote sports in the country, many programs like Fit India, and Khelo India were started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through which sports culture has been encouraged in the country.

He said that under the able leadership of PM Modi, India is touching new heights in the field of sports today. And is creating a new identity for itself at the national and international level. The state government is also constantly trying to hone the talent of the youth in the state to take them forward.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has implemented a new sports policy to encourage players. Players who win national and international medals are also being given out-of-turn jobs. The sports quota of 4 per cent for players in state services has been reintroduced, so that the hard work of the players gets proper opportunity and justice is done to their talent.

The Chief Minister said that a sports university is going to be built in the state soon. This will provide world-class training and sports facilities to our players.

He said that Uttarakhand has the honour of hosting the 38th National Games. For which infrastructure is being developed. Certainly, Devbhoomi will now also be known as Khelbhoomi.

The Chief Minister said that the 38th National Games will be based on the green games theme and will not only be historic but will also give the state a new identity at the global level. He said that three meetings of G-20 have been successfully held in the state, out of which two meetings were held in Tehri. (ANI)

