All the Microsoft CEOs, including Bill Gates (1975-2000), Steve Ballmer (2000-2014) and Satya Nadella (2014-Present), sat together and had a conversation with the Copilot AI chatbot. They all participated in an "AI Roast" session with artificial intelligence and casually talked to Copilot. They celebrated Microsoft's 50th anniversary by sitting and talking to Copilot about themselves as AI roasted them. Microsoft was founded on April 4, 1975, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the United States by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. Skype Shutdown on May 5, 2025: Microsoft To Migrate All Users to Teams, Encourages Users To Login With Skype ID to New Platform Before Deadline.

Copilot AI Roast Session Attended by Microsoft CEOs - Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 50th Anniversary

Three Microsoft CEOs walk into a room on Microsoft’s 50th anniversary … and are interviewed by Copilot! pic.twitter.com/5E8wHCDV92 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2025

