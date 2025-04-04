Mumbai, April 4: Google launched its Google Pixel 9a on March 19, 2025, featuring Tensor G4 processor and compact design. Pixel 9a was the last model added by Google to its Pixel 9 series and will be available starting from April 16, 2025. This year, the tech giant will launch its next-generation smartphone, the Google Pixel 10 series, in the global market, including India. Ahead of the launch, several key details about the smartphone's camera were leaked online.

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to include the following models: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This year, the tech giant may improve overall performance and offer more AI features. All the models will likely be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset. CMF Phone 2 Officially Teased, Likely To Launch Soon in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10 Series Specifications and Features

According to the rumours, the Google Pixel 10 series would likely come with a telephoto lens. The Pixel 10 smartphones are expected to have a triple-camera setup on the rear, including one primary, one ultrawide and one telephoto lens. On the front, they would have a front-facing camera. As per leaks online, Google Pixel 10 will likely have a 50MP Samsung GN8 primary camera, 13MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX712 sensor, 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor and the same sensor on the front.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL camera leaks suggested that both would have the same sensors: a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung GNV sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP selfie camera with the same Sony IMX858 sensor. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to include a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung GN8 OIS sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP telephoto camera, and an 11MP front camera—all featuring a Samsung 3J1 sensor. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Delayed, Expected To Arrive in May 2025: Report.

Besides, the smartphones are expected to offer up to 16GB RAM, depending on the models, Android 16 operating system out-of-the-box, and larger batteries with fast charging compared to predecessors. Google Pixel 10 series is expected to allow users to record 4K videos at 60 fps and provide better display protection than the previous models. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to launch in August 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).