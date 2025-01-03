Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): The 43rd edition of the Agartala Book Fair kickstarted on Thursday at the Hapania International Fair Ground, attracting book enthusiasts from across the region.

The fair, which featured 177 stalls, including 42 from outside the state, showcased a wide array of books for all ages and interests. The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, local MLA Ramprasad Pal, and other dignitaries.This book fair will run for 12 days, from January 2nd to January 14th.

In his address, Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his excitement about the long-awaited event and highlighted the importance of timing the fair with students' schedules.

"We always eagerly await the book fair. The date has been chosen with students in mind so that no exams coincide with the event, allowing them to fully participate. Generally people buy lesser books currently and people are more engaged with mobile phones. Reading books should be inculcated as habit." he said.

He also praised the Department of Information and Culture for their thoughtful decision in setting the dates to accommodate students.

Chief Minister Saha acknowledged the shift in reading habits due to the rise of digital platforms, noting that many people now purchase fewer books as they can access information on their mobile phones. However, he emphasized that while mobile phones provide convenience, they cannot replace the depth of knowledge that books offer.

"I hope this book fair will remind everyone that books are the true source of knowledge, and there is no substitute for them. I encourage everyone to develop the habit of reading and engage more with books. Every year there is a rise in number of publications and stalls in the fair," he added.

The fair continues to draw attention for its ability to foster a love for reading and provide access to a variety of literary works, reinforcing the idea that books remain an essential tool for learning and personal growth. (ANI)

