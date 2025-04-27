Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two individuals here for allegedly falsely implicating a man in a 'love jihad' case and extorting over Rs 1 lakh from him, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Ladhowala locality under Kotwali police station, where a woman alleged that she was raped and forcibly converted to another religion by a man posing as Hindu, who also made a video on the pretense of marriage.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar told reporters that the investigation revealed that the 'love jihad' case was fabricated.

"Accused Shahnawaz, Sadakat, and the woman were found to be involved in a conspiracy to extort money, totaling over Rs 1 lakh, from accused Babar alias Sonu," said the CO.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police are currently searching for the woman who filed the false FIR. A case was registered against Babar alias Sonu on April 21, based on the woman's complaint, alleging rape, religious conversion, and the making of a video under pretense of marriage.

"The investigation uncovered that the false case was lodged in collusion with Shahnawaz and Sadakat, resulting in the extraction of Rs 1,25,000 from Babar alias Sonu. Shahnawaz and Sadakat were arrested on Saturday, and Rs 25,000 has been recovered from them. The woman remains at large," said the CO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)