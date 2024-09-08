Sambalpur (Odisha) [India] September 8 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the CM-KISAN Yojana will benefit 46 lakh farmers, including the landless ones.

The Odisha CM launched the scheme at an event in Gangadhar Meher University on Sunday.

He also announced that the second AIIMS of Odisha will be opened in Sambalpur.

Speaking at the GM University auditorium in Sambalpur, CM Majhi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai, we have launched the CM Kisan Yojana. A total of 46 lakh farmers, including landless farmers, will benefit. Under the yojana, Rs 925 crore will be transferred to their accounts through DBT."

"The second AIIMS of Odisha will come up in Sambalpur, the state government has already placed a demand in this regard before the Centre," CM Majhi added.

CM KISAN Yojana aims to provide 925 crores of financial assistance to 46 lakh small and marginal farmers who are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana. Eligible farmers will receive a total of Rs 4,000 in two phases. The first installment of Rs 2,000 will be distributed on Nuakhai, and the remaining Rs 2,000 will be provided on Akshaya Tritiya.

In addition, the scheme will also benefit landless farmers who were excluded from the PM Kisan Yojana. The government aims to extend support to this section of the farming community through the CM Kisan Yojana.

"Since from Nuakhai the preparations for Rabi crop begin, you will get the amount today. With the assistance money, you can buy farming equipment, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides well in advance," CM Majhi said.

"The state government will provide scholarships to the children of the beneficiaries of CM Kisan Yojana to pursue technical studies," Majhi further added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the state's ideas to launch the Balabhadra Yojana to promote organic farming in Odisha.

"The state government will soon launch the Balabhadra Yojana to promote organic farming in Odisha. Notably, the BJP government in Odisha announced Samrudha Krushaka Yojana for farmers in the Budget for 2024-25 financial year," he said.

He further stated that the state government would purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from farmers in the state under the new scheme. Notably, the Centre announced Rs 2,300 as MSP for paddy for this fiscal.

CM Majhi also inaugurated the Krushak Odisha Unified Portal of the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department.

Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan was also present at the launch on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival. (ANI)

