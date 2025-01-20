Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): The steady stream of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela. On Monday, over 5.33 million devotees took the holy dip on the eighth day of the Kumbh Mela till 6 pm.

During the Maha Kumbh, around 87.9 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Sangam Triveni as of January 20.

At the vibrant Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a man dressed as Lord Hanuman stole the show on Monday. Ranjan Kumar, a self-proclaimed ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, drew huge crowds.

In a conversation with ANI, Kumar shared, "Being a big devotee of Lord Hanuman, I feel elated that people are approaching me for selfies..."

Meanwhile, Singer Kanhaiya Mittal arrived to take a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025. He praised and expressed gratitude towards the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for all his efforts and hard work to ensure proper arrangement and safety.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I want to thank UP CM for making such an arrangement to ensure the safety of everyone. It is because of his hard work and efforts that we can see such a wonderful arrangement here."

"I have come to Prayagraj before also but this time it seems as if I have come to a heaven on earth. This is a centre of faith for crores of devotees," he added.

Talking about the arrangements he shared, "There is a tight security system. You will not face any problem or trouble anywhere and arrangements are done to ensure the safety of those coming over here."

On January 19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, and said everyone is working with full commitment to implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The vision implemented by the Prime Minister for Mahakumbh is being followed by everyone. During the time of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the main baths were completed...I tried to see what was going in Kumbh by roaming around. There is devotion and faith and all the ghats are pure and filled with devotees," CM Yogi said at the event.

He further said that the picture of India that is being presented today gives a message of 'unity' and to be free from the division of caste."

This picture of India gives us a message to be free from the division of caste...it gives us a message of unity. People are chanting 'Har Har Gange' and taking holy dips. Prayagraj's message of unity will clear the path for building the Akhand Bharat," the Chief Minister added.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

