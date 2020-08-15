Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A six-seater aircraft built by Captain Amol Yadav, a pilot from Mumbai in 2016, has completed the first phase of its test flight.

"I built this aircraft on my house's terrace. Successfully tested its various manoeuvre capabilities. We have required flying permits," said Captain Yadav.

"In this phase, we have checked whether this aircraft can taxi at a fast speed or not on the ground and whether it can take off in a straight line. All these tests were successful. There are two more tests. In the second test it will complete the circuit, and in the third test, it will go from one airport to another. We also have permit to fly," he added. He said the journey is very tough but is going on.

"We have to achieve Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in making aircraft. It is a base from where we will be able to manufacture aircraft in India. It will become an important hub for manufacturing aircraft," said Captain Yadav.

"It has been a long journey. The aircraft was displayed in 2016 and was registered in 2017 and in 2019 we received the permit to fly. Now as we have completed all the processes of documentation, we could announce that the tests have been completed," he added. (ANI)

