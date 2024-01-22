Nagpur, January 22: On the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Mandir at Maharashtra's Koradi began preparing 6000 kg of halwa in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The initiative,Fadnavis said, has been taken up under the leadership of Maharashtra Legislative Council Member Chandrashekhar Bawankule and renowned Chef Vishnu Manohar has taken up this initiative.

"Today at Nagpur's historic Koradi mandir, 6000 kg halwa is being prepared as prasad to mark Lord Ram's arrival in Ramjanbhoomi and the Pran Pratishtha event of Lord Ram Lalla. Chandrashekhar Bawankule has led this initiative and renowned Chef Vishnu Manohar has taken this up," the Deputy Chief Minister said speaking to reporters at Nagpur on Monday. "The world's largest kadai, called Hanuman Kadai has been specially made for this initiative," Fadnavis said. Fadnavis added that ingredients weighing 7000 kg were being used to prepare the halwa. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust: All About the Trust That Has Been Entrusted the Responsibility of Construction and Management of Ram Mandir.

"Though 6000-kilo halwa is being made, the ingredients weigh 7000 kilos. This will set a new record of preparing prasad," he said. The Deputy Chief Minister also said that the kadai will be sent to Ayodhya after seven days and prasad will be prepared in it for Shri Ram Lalla. "After seven days this kadai will be sent to Ayodhya and prasad will be made in it for Shri Ram Lalla. I would like to request everyone to have this prasad in the afternoon," he said. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mukesh Ambani Arrives At Venue With Wife Neeta Ambani, Says 'January 22 will be Ram Diwali for Country' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, devotees from across the country are eagerly awaiting the grand occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, which will begin in a few minutes. Premises of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya echoed with Ram chants and bhajans as excited crowds filled every part of the holy city on this momentous day. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have started landing up in Ayodhya for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

