India News | 8 Returnees from US, Kazakhstan Placed Under Institutional Quarantine in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Eight people who returned to Indore from overseas via Delhi on Wednesday have been placed under institutional quarantine at a hotel.

"Eight people who have returned from foreign countries under Vande Bharat Mission have tested negative for COVID-19 and are placed under institutional quarantine," said Dr Amit Malakar, Indore Nodal Officer.

Out of the eight people, seven have returned from the US and one from Kazakhstan. (ANI)

