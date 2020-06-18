Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 8 Returnees from US, Kazakhstan Placed Under Institutional Quarantine in Indore

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 06:59 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Eight people who returned to Indore from overseas via Delhi on Wednesday have been placed under institutional quarantine at a hotel.

"Eight people who have returned from foreign countries under Vande Bharat Mission have tested negative for COVID-19 and are placed under institutional quarantine," said Dr Amit Malakar, Indore Nodal Officer.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Out of the eight people, seven have returned from the US and one from Kazakhstan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

