New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba on Saturday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of fighting elections with the sole aim of getting power again and said her party was connected to people and was raising their issues.

Electioneering has picked up pace for the Delhi polls scheduled for February 5.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Demands Answers From Govt on Value of Rupee, Says 'PM Narendra Modi Should Answer to the People of Country'.

"They (AAP) are fighting only for the CM's chair. Their fight is neither for the people of Kalkaji assembly nor will it be... Congress is connected to the issues of people...People will decide who will be the CM or MLA, this is not the issue right now," Alka Lamba said.

Lamba is in a triangular fight on the Kalkaji seat and is contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Also Read | What Is PAN Card Scam? Know How To Stay Safe As Scammers Target India Post Payments Bank Customers With Phishing Tricks.

Atishi inaugurated AAP's election office in Kalkaji seat earlier this week and expressed gratitude to people for their support.

Nominations for Delhi polls can be filed till January 17. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. Votes will be counted on February 8.

Incumbent AAP is seeking another term after its landslide victories in the previous two assembly polls. Congress is reminding people of the work done under the Shiela Dikshit government while BJP leaders have mentioned the advantages of having a "double-engine government". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)