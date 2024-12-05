Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Police have booked three persons, including a prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader, for staging a protest against the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque that left four persons dead, officials said on Thursday.

The case against AAP leader Safeer Choudhary and two others -- Mudaser Raza Jalali and Rajinder Prasad Thaapa -- was registered at the Bahu Fort police station under Sections 126(2) and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to wrongful restraint and rioting, respectively, officials said quoting the FIR.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Toddler Visiting Government Hospital With Parents in Parel Molested by Labourer, Accused Arrested.

The FIR, which was registered against the trio on the same day, said they were accused of staging protest without permission and blocking the main road, thus causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Choudhary led the protest in the Bhatindi area of Jammu on November 30, denouncing the violence in Sambhal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sends Delegation to Vatican To Witness Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad's Ordination As Cardinal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)