Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has come down heavily on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, alleging that its 10-year rule corrupted the entire administrative system.

Reddy claimed that his government has made efforts to restore the system since taking power.

"The entire administrative system has been corrupted for the last 10 years. My government tried to restore the administrative system soon after coming to power," Revanth Reddy said while speaking at the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association's function here on Friday.

Reddy highlighted his government's achievements, including paying government employees' salaries on the first day of every month. However, he acknowledged the state's financial challenges, citing a monthly revenue of Rs 18,500 crore, which falls short of the required Rs 30,000 crore to run the government.

"Soon after coming to power, the government took steps to pay salaries to government employees on the first day of every month. Due to the financial challenges, the government is not able to solve some problems. The government has been receiving Rs 18,500 crore revenue every month. The generated revenue is not enough to meet the requirements of the government. It required Rs 30,000 crore to run the government," the Chief Minister said.

Reddy broke down the state's expenses, revealing that Rs 6,500 crore goes towards salaries and allowances, another Rs 6,500 crore towards debt clearance, and Rs 5,500 crore for welfare schemes.

"Rs. 6,500 crores are being paid for the salaries and allowances of government employees and other needs. Another Rs. 6,500 crore is being paid to clear debts every month. The remaining Rs 5,500 crores is being used for welfare schemes. At least Rs 22,500 crores is required for minimum needs. At present, the Government is earning Rs 4,000 crore less than the minimum requirement of money," he added

The Chief Minister said it would take some time to solve the economic challenges of the state. He said that he would seek suggestions from the employees to spend the state's revenues transparently.

"Revenue should be increased by another Rs. 4000 crores every month. Steps will be taken to ensure that welfare schemes reach the real beneficiaries. This government is ours. It is in the employee's hands whether to increase the revenues or distribute the money. The government is ready to address the problems, if any, facing the employees. No need to hold protests. Problems can be solved only through discussions," Revanth Reddy said.

"Some people are instigating protests for political reasons. I appeal to the employees not to fall prey and will ultimately lose," he added.

To address these economic challenges, Reddy sought suggestions from employees on transparently spending the state's revenues. He urged employees to cooperate in increasing government revenue, promising to solve their problems without taking harsh decisions.

"The employees' cooperation is required to increase government revenue. We will solve the employees' problems soon. The government will not take any harsh decisions which create trouble and suffering by the employees," he said.

Reddy also addressed the issue of outsourcing and contract employees, stating that regularization is not possible due to the centrally sponsored Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. He warned that demanding regularization against the rules could lead to problems for employees in court.

"We want to regularize outsourcing and contract employees, but we can't do it. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is a centrally sponsored scheme. There is no possibility of regularizing those outsourcing employees. If the staff is regularized against the rules, the employees will have to face problems in the courts. Demanding regularization will intensify the problem," he added. (ANI)

