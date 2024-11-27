Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on Wednesday, alleged that he has been receiving threats since the Sambhal violence because of the "misinformation" spread against him.

Jain slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, SP MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rahman Barq, SP media cell and the secretary of the Gyanvyapi Mosque committee, accusing them of spreading 'misinformation' that he was responsible for inciting the violence.

Also Read | Slip That Comes out of EVM Must Be Given to Voters, Demands Bhupesh Baghel Amid Congress Party's Demand of Holding Elections Using Ballot Papers.

The advocate clarified that he didn't raise any slogans at the site and was escorted by police after the survey ended.

"Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi, Samajwadi Party's MP of Sambhal, media cell of SP, secretary of Gyanvyapi Mosque committee--all these people have spread misinformation that I went there with a mob raising the slogan of Jai Shree Ram and that caused the riots there. It's a false allegation... I went there with the administration and all the concerned officials and people," Jain told ANI.

Also Read | 'Slip of Tongue': Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji Expresses Regret Over His Comments on Denying Voting Power to Muslim Community.

"When the survey ended, the police escorted me from the so-called disputed area, in the way where the Hindu population lives; there was stone-pelting going on, and after seeing me, people raised the slogan of Jai Shree Ram. I didn't raise the slogan. The threats that I am getting--these five people are responsible for it," he added.

The stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

Earlier in the day, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh stated that the situation in Sambhal is now normal following a recent incident involving violence and stone-pelting.

Singh added that the administration is in continuous touch with people, efforts are underway to restore trust and law enforcement is deployed in the incident area as a precaution.

In another development related to the Sambhal violence, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed on Wednesday the involvement of three minors in the incident, which arose over a survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Security personnel were deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after the violence and unrest over the ASI survey.So far, 27 individuals, including 25 men and 2 women, have been arrested, and 7 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was conducted earlier on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to monitor the process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)