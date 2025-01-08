New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the apex organization of traders and entrepreneurs, will hold a Mahapanchayat of traders next week, CTI said in a statement.

According to CTI more than 500 market Associations & industry Associations will gather and decide the direction of elections.

In this, along with representatives of business organizations, prominent entrepreneurs from the industrial area will also be included.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal said that the issues of businessmen and entrepreneurs will be discussed in the Mahapanchayat to be organized at the Constitution Club of India next week.

There are 56 industrial areas in Delhi, each place has its own problems. In some places, there is a problem of freehold and in some places, there is a discrepancy in the circle rate.

Entrepreneurs are also angry about the factory license. The issue of fire NOC, roads, sewer, water and expensive electricity is gaining momentum.

Brijesh Goyal said that similarly, market associations have their own demands in the markets. Hotel, restaurants and the banquet industry have their own issues. Women entrepreneurs have their own problems.

CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora and Senior Vice President Deepak Garg said that more than 500 representatives will discuss various topics and form an opinion in the Mahapanchayat. Politicians have not been invited to this.

All the traders will then raise their voices strongly before the political parties so that the traders and entrepreneurs are heard.

Traders, organizations of big markets like Kashmiri Gate Market, Mori Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Gandhi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, Connaught Place, Kamla Nagar etc. will be included in the Mahapanchayat.

Delhi Elections are scheduled for Ferbruary 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. (ANI)

