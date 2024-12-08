New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): A two-day Commanders' Conference of Western Air Command (WAC) of the Indian Air Force was held on December 6 and 7 in New Delhi.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) attended the conference as the chief guest. He was received by Air Marshal PM Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WAC, and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival.

Also Read | CLAT 2025 Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Common Law Admission Test Exam Result Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

"A two day Commanders' Conference of Western Air Command (WAC) of the Indian Air Force was held on 06 & 07 December 2024 at New Delhi, with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) as the chief guest. He was received by Air Marshal PM Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WAC, and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival," as per a Ministry of Defence release.

During the conference, the CAS interacted with the Commanders of the WAC AoR, and discussed the need to pursue training for ensuring the capability to fight and win multi-domain warfare.

Also Read | Dog Atack in Thane: Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Woman, Tear Her Clothes by Dragging Her for 100 Metres at Regency Sarvam Housing Complex in Titwala.

He emphasised on the theme for this year "Bharatiya Vayu Sena - Sashakt, Saksham, Atmanirbhar", and sought the collective capability, capacity and commitment of all commanders to take the IAF to even greater achievements.

He emphasised on the need to achieve focused progress in various areas, which include increasing operational capability through better training and planning; early operationalisation of newly inducted equipment; safety and security, and nurturing leaders by empowering individuals at all levels to turn into a future-ready and cohesive force.

"The CAS in his address, complimented WAC for being the first responders to calls for HADR, both within India and abroad; maintaining high operational excellence to ensure an always ready' formidable fighting force, and always keeping IAF core values of 'Mission, Integrity and Excellence' foremost," the release read.

In October, the second Army Commanders' Conference for the year 2024 was organised in a hybrid mode in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)