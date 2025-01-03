Patna (Bihar) [India], January 3 (ANI): All India Students' Association (AISA) organised a state-wide protest on Friday, demanding the cancellation of the BPSC 70th CCE-pre exam and the announcement of new dates for the preliminary examination.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. Visuals showed protestors with flags and placards in their hands raising slogans. Some of them also tried to block the vehicles of officials.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Misa Bharti said it seems like there is no government in the state as no one is concerned about students.

Bharti also claimed that people will be electing a good government in the upcoming assembly polls.

"...It seems that there is no such thing as government and nobody is listening to the grievances of students, farmers, unemployed youth... There is anger among the people and they will choose a very good government in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections," she said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the protesting students and vowed to stand with the students in the fight for their rights.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "cutting the thumb of the youth of India just like Ekalavya, destroying their future."

"Failure in government recruitment is a big injustice. First, recruitment is not announced. Even if recruitment is announced, the exams are not held on time. If exams are held, the papers are leaked. And when the youth demand justice, their voice is ruthlessly crushed," Rahul Gandhi alleged in a post in Hindi on X on Friday.

He alleged that two students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exams were arrested.

Earlier, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor expressed his continued support for the ongoing BPSC protest at Gandhi Maidan demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) examination over the alleged paper leak incident, stating that the protest will persist.

"This protest will continue. I have been working in Bihar for the last two and a half years. If I don't do politics, what will I do?" Kishor said.

He responded to accusations that his involvement was politically motivated, stating, "If you beat someone, and I am sitting here in support of them--and then you call it politics, then I am doing the politics."

Kishor further criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that Kumar was more focused on maintaining power than addressing the needs of the people. (ANI)

