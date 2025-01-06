New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on the death of nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG), who were killed after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister assured that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain and vowed to end Naxalism in India by March 2026.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of DRG soldiers in an IED blast in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh). I express my deepest condolences to the families of the brave soldiers. It is impossible to express this grief in words, but I assure you that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. We will end Naxalism from the land of India by March 2026," Shah wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, nine people, including eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday observed a minute's silence in an event in Raipur as a mark of tribute to the nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans, who died in an IED blast by naxals in Bijapur.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chhattisgarh CM said, " 8 jawans were returning from the search (operation) and their vehicle came under the IED blast. All 8 jawans and the driver lost their lives. I salute them for their sacrifice...their sacrifice won't go in vain. Naxals have lost their minds as their plans are failing continuously and that's why they carried out this cowardly attack. In the end, naxalism will be wiped out from Chhattisgarh..."

Reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "...How did this happen? It is a matter of investigation; investigation will be done and better steps will be taken. Now we will work with much more strength to eliminate naxalism...there is no doubt naxalism will be wiped out. (ANI)

