Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple at Umiya Campus in Sola, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Shah is on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad.

Later in the evening, the Union Minister will also inaugurate various developmental projects including the opening of a railway bridge.

Soon after the event, he is expected to return to Delhi. (ANI)

