New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Archaeological Experiential Museum, Prerna Complex, and Vadnagar Sports Complex in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Home Minister will also preside over the Heritage Complex Development Scheme, urban road development, and beautification program in Vadnagar. A film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey will also be released by Shah.

Also Read | School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

Spread over an area of 12,500 square meters and built at a total project cost of Rs 298 crore, the Archaeological Experiential Museum showcases Vadnagar's rich cultural history of over 2,500 years and its continuous human habitation through excavated archaeological evidence. This is the first museum of its kind developed in India, where visitors will get an immersive experience of an archaeological site.

The museum displays over 5,000 artifacts, including a range of items such as ceramic assemblages, shell manufacturing (products and raw materials), coins, ornaments, weapons and tools, sculptures, play objects, as well as organic materials like food grains, DNA, and skeletal remains. The museum, which houses nine thematic galleries, also features a 4,000-square-meter excavation site where archaeological remains can be observed at depths of 16-18 meters. An experiential walkway shed at the excavation site allows visitors to explore and view the archaeological findings unearthed during the excavations.

Also Read | 'Government Working With Dedication, Spirit of Service': PM Narendra Modi Says During Inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai.

The museum presents the multi-layered cultural history of Vadnagar through excavated archaeological evidence and demonstrates the uninterrupted continuum of human habitation of this town spanning over 2,500 year. Vadnagar has also been known by several other names, such as Anartapur, Anandpur, Chamatkarpur, Skandpur, and Nagarka. The city is renowned for its unique architecture and historical landmarks, including the Kirti Toran, Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, and Sharmistha Lake. Situated on a major trade route. Vadnagar was a vibrant center of convergence for Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Islam.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a taluka-level sports complex in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, developed over an area of 34,235 square meters at a cost of Rs 33.50 crore. This state-of-the-art sports complex reflects the state government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and providing high-quality facilities to athletes at the taluka level, contributing to grassroots sports development. The complex includes a synthetic athletic track, an AstroTurf football field, and courts for traditional soil-based sports such as kabaddi, volleyball, and kho-kho. Additionally, a multi-purpose indoor hall has been built for badminton, basketball, table tennis, judo, and a gym. The campus also features a 200-bed hostel, with accommodations for 100 boys and 100 girls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)